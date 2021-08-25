Bianca Guidotti, Pia Wurtzbach, and Carla Lizardo have supported Save the Children's programs over the years. Handout

MANILA -- Pia Wurtzbach and two of her fellow beauty queens are helping raise funds to support children's programs.

The former Miss Universe joined Mutya ng Pilipinas Intercontinental 2010 Carla Lizardo and Binibining Pilipinas International 2014 Bianca Guidotti in setting up a month-long campaign for Save the Children, a non-government organization.

Dubbed "Queentulungan," the fundraiser was launched last July through a Facebook live session which also featured Save the Children ambassadors Liza Soberano and Ria Atayde.

The campaign, which will run until the end of August, has raised P216,444 as of writing.

Save the Children said all proceeds from "Queentulungan" will provide kids and their families with a month's supply of hygiene essentials and clean water to keep them protected from illnesses such as COVID-19.

"We have donated from our own pockets too, but if other people can support this fundraiser then we can help more children and their families," Wurtzbach said.

Guidotti, on the other hand, said: "I want to highlight how important clean water and hygiene essentials are especially during a pandemic. These are things that we tend to take for granted but are crucial in staying healthy."

For her part, Lizardo said: "Any amount really helps, so we're encouraging everyone who can to donate."

Wurtzbach, Lizardo, and Guidotti have supported Save the Children's campaigns and programs over the past years through fundraisers, online storytelling sessions, and their donations.

Judy Malabanan, Save the Children's individual giving manager, said they are thankful for the three beauty queens' "commitment to protect and promote the rights of children."

"They have been instrumental in raising awareness and inspiring action to address the issues and needs of children in the country," she said.

