'It's become a bit much': Why Catriona Gray hasn't been active in social media

MANILA -- Just like most people, the constant influx of bad news amid the pandemic has taken an emotional toll on Catriona Gray.

On Wednesday, the former Miss Universe opened up about not being as active on social media the past few days, saying she felt overwhelmed by the things happening around her.

"I know I haven't been active much on social media lately. It's just that personally, it's become a bit much. Not social media alone, but just the news and the numbers," she admitted.

"It feels like every week, there are condolences being shared on my timeline. Friends losing family. Friends losing friends. Families separated. People feeling isolated and alone fighting battles that seem too great," she added.

Turning optimistic, Gray went on to assure her 12.2 million Instagram followers that whatever they are going through at the moment is valid, and that they are not alone in their struggles.

"No matter how big the challenges may seem, there is always hope to be found. God is greater than this and He is on your side," she said.

"Sending you all a big, big hug," she ended.

Gray was last seen in public during the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 pageant, which she co-hosted with fellow beauty queen Nicole Cordoves.

Early this month, her management stopped accepting new applicants for her online course on Nas Academy, amid the controversy involving the learning platform and traditional tattoo artist Whang-Od.

