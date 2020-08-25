WATCH: Maris Racal shows her renovated home

MANILA -- Maris Racal finally gave her fans a tour of her home.

The actress showed the results of her renovation in a vlog post on Monday.

Artworks can be seen in different parts of the house, which has touches of orange, green, and gray.

Racal also shared that she names her houseplants, adding in jest that she also likes talking to them.

The living room, as well as the kitchen and dining area, can be found on the second floor, with the actress' bedroom and closet taking up the third floor.

"Matagal ko nang gustong magpa-renovate, ngayon lang talaga nangyari. Of course, I owe it all to you guys sa lahat ng suporta sa buong karera ko. Thank you so much," she said.

In a previous vlog, Racal said she bought the house around two years ago.

"I thought hindi siya ganoon ka-presentable kasi ang dami pang hindi ko pa gusto. Finally, nag-decide na akong kumuha ng interior designer," she said.

Watch Racal's tour of her renovated home below: