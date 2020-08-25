Toy collector Yexel Sebastian is selling his Iron Man 'hall of armor' for P1.4 million

MANILA -- Toy collector and content creator Yexel Sebastian is selling his Iron Man "hall of armor" for P1.4 million.

In a Facebook post, Sebastian said the seven Iron Man suits are "good as new," and the price is negotiable.

He was quick to clarify, however, that the amount does not include the display case.

"Ipapasadya mo 'yan sa area mo. I have all dimensions," he told his 4.7 million Facebook followers.

Sebastian owns a namesake toy museum in Las Piñas, featuring the figures he has collected since he was a child.

He is the brother of the late online sensation Jam Sebastian.