Starbucks PH offers virtual backgrounds, playlist as quarantines continue

MANILA -- Starbucks Philippines is offering virtual backgrounds and playlists to help spruce up spaces as coronavirus-induced quarantines continue.

In a Facebook post, the coffee chain shared high-resolution photos of backdrops from its different branches in the country.

It also led users to a Spotify playlist titled "Coffeehouse."

"We know it won't be the same. But we thought of bringing the Starbucks experience a little closer to your homes," Starbucks Philippines said.

Coffee shops and restaurants in the country continue to operate at limited capacity to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Protocols such as cashless transactions and regular cleaning of surfaces have also been implemented to fight the pandemic.