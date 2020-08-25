Home  >  Life

Starbucks PH offers virtual backgrounds, playlist as quarantines continue

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 25 2020 12:54 PM

MANILA -- Starbucks Philippines is offering virtual backgrounds and playlists to help spruce up spaces as coronavirus-induced quarantines continue.

In a Facebook post, the coffee chain shared high-resolution photos of backdrops from its different branches in the country.

It also led users to a Spotify playlist titled "Coffeehouse."

"We know it won't be the same. But we thought of bringing the Starbucks experience a little closer to your homes," Starbucks Philippines said.

 

Coffee shops and restaurants in the country continue to operate at limited capacity to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

Protocols such as cashless transactions and regular cleaning of surfaces have also been implemented to fight the pandemic. 

