New eats: Le Sucre Lab opens Glorietta branch with 'guiltless' tin cake

MANILA -- Tin cakes are here to stay as Le Sucre Lab celebrates the opening of its newest branch in Glorietta 4, Makati with the launching of its newest flavor — the Guiltless Chocolate Dreamcake.

Carb-conscious lovers of sweet things can feast with freedom. The Guiltless Chocolate Dreamcake boasts of being both gluten-free and low-carb (only 7 grams net carb per serving) with no sugar added.

Le Sucre Lab's Guiltless Chocolate Dreamcake. Jeeves de Veyra

Five layers make up this cake. The base of the cake is a flourless chocolate almond cake, topped with a sugar-free Belgian dark chocolate ganache. A thick and luscious sugar-free version of its chocolate goo follows, and this makes up most of the cake ensuring that creamy and molten mouthfeel that’s a trademark of a Le Sucre Lab dreamcake. Crowning it all are the last two layers – a sugar-free dark chocolate disc generously dusted with cocoa powder.

The Guiltless Chocolate Cake is available in Le Sucre Lab stores (Glorietta, Tejeron, SM Megamall, SM North Edsa, SM Mall of Asia, and Alabang Town Center) or via the various pabili services available in the metro.

Other Le Sucre Lab Dreamcake flavors include the original Chocolate Dreamcake, Mango Dreamcake, Strawberry Dreamcake, and Red Velvet Dreamcake.