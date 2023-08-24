Tagalog versions of abridged operas to be staged at CCP

Part of the poster for "Figaro! Figaro!!". Handout



MANILA -- Abridged versions of Gioachino Rossini's "The Barber of Seville" and Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro" will be staged at the Cultural Center of the Philippines (CCP) this month.

These are part of CCP's Out-Of-the-Box series, which aims to feature "unconventional programming for adventurous artists and audiences."

The second installment of the program is set to return with "Figaro! Figaro!!" on August 25 at 7:30 p.m. and August 26 at 3 p.m. at the Tanghalang Ignacio B. Jimenez or the CCP Black Box Theater.

"In olden times, the composers wanted their operas to be in the language of their audiences. So, we decided to translate the two operas into Filipino. We want opera to be more accessible to Filipino audiences," CCP vice president and artistic director Dennis Marasigan, who did the translation for this production, said in a statement.

Directed by Jaime del Mundo, the back-to-back opera production follows the adventures of Figaro, based on "The Figaro Trilogy" by French playwright Pierre Beaumarchais.

The trilogy includes "Le Barbier de Séville" (The Barber of Seville), "Le Mariage de Figaro" (The Marriage of Figaro), and "La Mère coupable" (The Guilty Mother).

Beaumarchais' second play, "Le Mariage de Figaro," was the inspiration of Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro." Although it was composed 30 years later, Rossini's "The Barber of Seville" has always been regarded as a prequel to Mozart's opera.

The abridged stories will feature performances by Bianca Camille Aguila, Roxy Aldiosa, Diego Aranda, Angeli Benipayo, Ruzzel Clemeno, Nerissa de Juan, Roby Malubay, Nomher Nival, Noel Rayos, Jonathan Tadioan, and Floyd Tena.

Farley Asuncion is in charge of music direction, with Ohm David for set design, Raqs Regalado for costume, TJ Ramos for sound, and Marasigan for lighting.

Tickets are available on TicketWorld for P1,500 each. More details are available on CCP's website and social media pages.