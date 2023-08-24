South Korean singer-actor Park Jihoon. Photo: Twitter/Park_Jihoon_twt

K-pop star Park Jihoon is coming to Manila in September for an event promoting tourism in South Korea.

The "Blank Effect" singer announced his appearance at the opening ceremony of the 2023 Korea Travel Fiesta in a video posted late Wednesday by the Korea Tourism Organization's (KTO) Manila office.

The event will take place at the Glorietta Palm Drive Activity Center on September 2, according to the KTO's post.

Admission to the opening ceremony is free but fans wishing to secure seats can do so by answering this form, the KTO said.

The 24-year-old idol shared the KTO's post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

The Korea Travel Fiesta 2023, meanwhile, will be held from September 2 to 3 at the Glorietta Activity and Palm Drive Activity Centers.

The two-day event is in line with the South Korean government's "Visit Korea 2023-2024" tourism campaign.

Park rose to fame in 2017 as a contestant in the second season of the survival show "Produce 101," where he finished in second place, leading to his inclusion in the temporary boy group Wanna One.

After Wanna One's disbandment in December 2018, Park pursued a solo music career and ventured into acting, starring in notable dramas such as "At a Distance, Spring Is Green" and "Weak Hero Class."

