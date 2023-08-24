NFTs, Gilas art launched for FIBA World Cup

The NFTs feature the World Cup 2023 mascot JIP. Handout

MANILA – Basketball fans can now own unique memorabilia of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023.

This as global partner Smart Communications is giving subscribers more ways to own a piece of sports history as it launched an exclusive digital collectible Shinys – its version of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) – up for grabs at tournament venues.

The NFTs feature the World Cup 2023 mascot JIP.

Each minted Shiny entitles subscribers to a raffle entry for a shot at winning one FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 finals pass, and Gilas art prints by renowned artist and basketball advocate Mike Swift aka Mr. Pinoy Hoops, who made headlines worldwide in 2020 for his massive art tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant at the Tenement Court in Taguig City.

Also up for grabs are Gilas shirts and limited-edition Gilas-themed Smart Prepaid load cards.

Smart subscribers may get one free Gilas Shiny per day at Smart booths at the Philippine Arena in Bulacan on Aug. 25; Smart-Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City and the SM Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City from Aug. 25 to Sept.1.

To mint the FREE Shinys at the Smart booths, subscribers must connect to a Smart mobile internet, scan the QR code, and fill out the form on the YEY Platform powered by BlockchainSpace Asia. Upon successful registration, Smart subscribers shall receive their unique Shiny for the day.

Gilas will kick off their World Cup journey against Dominican Republic on Friday.