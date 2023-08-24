MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local food scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

FULL CIRCLE CRAFT DISTILLERS MARKS 5TH ANNIVERSARY

Handout

Full Circle Craft Distillers Co., the makers of internationally lauded Archipelago Spirits, has launched new bottles and an interactive distillery tour and tasting experience in celebration of its fifth anniversary.

Each ticket includes a welcome cocktail, an educational tour of the state-of-the-art craft distillery located in Calamba, Laguna, a flight of the spirits range, bar snacks, special discounts on ARC spirits, and access to distillery exclusives.

More details are available on Full Circle Distillers' website and social media pages. Archipelago Spirits are available at Lazada, winery.ph, manila-wine.com, and Boozy.ph, as well as in select stores.

JOLLIBEE'S FIBA BASKETBALL WORLD CUP PROMO

Handout

Jollibee will be giving away free Cheesy Yumburger coupons to all of those who will attend the opening game of the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2023 at the Philippine Arena on August 25.

Attendees will be able to claim their Cheesy Yumburgers at the Jollibee-on-Wheels booth at the Philippine Arena grounds on the same day, or at any Jollibee store within Mega Manila and Bulacan until August 31.

They need to present their Jollibee coupon and opening game ticket to get their free burgers.

More details are available on Jollibee's social media pages.



MID-AUTUMN FESTIVAL AT WATERFRONT HOTELS AND CASINOS

Handout

Waterfront Hotels and Casinos is celebrating the Mid-Autumn Festival with a series of mooncake offerings.

These are available from August 15 to October 6 across all properties: Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino, Waterfront Airport Hotel & Casino Lapu-Lapu City, and Waterfront Insular Hotel Davao.

The traditional mooncakes are available in red bean, ube, dauyong (tea), black sesame, and lotus with double egg yolk starting at P288 per piece.

A variety of snow skin mooncakes from Tin Gow are also available this year in the same flavors starting at P358 per piece.

There will also be modern mooncakes in variants such as yema and strawberry almond at P238 per piece or P888 for a box of 4 pieces.

A mooncake selling booth has been put up at Waterfront Cebu City Hotel & Casino and will be available until October 6. There will also be on at Metro Ayala from September 15 to 17.

PIZZA HUT'S COWABUNGA BUNDLE

Pizza Hut Philippines has cooked up a limited-edition offer in time for the release of the new movie "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem."

The Cowabunga Bundle comes with two large Pan pizzas (Specialty, Supreme, or Lovers lines for the first pizza and any flavor from the Lovers line for the second pizza) for P799.

Customers have the option to upgrade both pizzas to stuffed crust for an additional P299, either Original or Sausage Stuffed.

The Cowabunga Bundle is available for dine-in and takeout in all Pizza Hut stores nationwide, and for delivery.

TINAPAYAN FESTIVAL'S BACK-TO-SCHOOL SNACKS

Handout

Tinapayan Festival stands fully prepared for the school year kickoff with a wide array of healthy baked offerings.

These include pandesal variants in Squash, Carrot, Malunggay, Sweet Potato, and Potato; as well as the Classic Sandwich Bread, Cream Loaf, Raisin Bread, and Wheat Bread.

Tinapayan Festival also has two new products in its lineup: Cheesy Monay and Milk Bread. All these are available at the brand's stores across Metro Manila, as well as via GrabFood and Foodpanda.

More details are available at Tinapayan Festival's social media pages.

WESTIN MANILA'S FILIPINO DEGUSTATION

Handout

This August, Westin Manila is offering a gastronomic experience that celebrates the Filipino culinary heritage.

Available at the Seasonal Tastes, "Lik•Hain: A Six Course Degustation Dinner by Executive Chef Rej Casanova" features contemporary and creative renditions of classic Filipino cuisine paired with biodynamic wines.

The six-course dinner opens with an amuse bouche which is inspired and named after isaw, followed by Casanova’s versions of kilawin, bulalo, ginataan, beef steak Tagalog, and halo-halo.

The Lik•Hain degustation menu is available on August 30 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at P4,000 nett per person.

OLIVE GARDEN'S NEW ENTREES

Handout

Olive Garden recently launched three classic chicken entrees to its menu.

The dishes are served with a choice of mashed potato or steamed rice and comes with Olive Garden's signature never-ending soup, salad and breadsticks.

The Mediterranean Chicken is infused with the bright, citrusy flavor of lemon and the savory taste of capers and peppers; Chicken Tuscany has golden-fried boneless leg quarter chicken complemented by sundried tomatoes, creamy mushroom spinach sauce, and parmesan cheese; and the Roasted Herb Chicken, half-a-chicken roasted with a mixture of various herbs and spices and served with marbled potatoes, carrots and mushroom gravy.

For those who fancy beef, there is also the Italian Braised Short Ribs.

Olive Garden has branches at the Mall of Asia and Glorietta 3. It will open a third store this September at The Verve, BGC.

BERIO'S NEW RED PASTA SAUCES

Handout

Filippo Berio has released two red sauces: the Basilico red sauce and the Arrabbiata red sauce. Both variants are lactose-free and vegan-friendly and can be used for a variety of recipes including pasta, dips, soups, and more.

The Basilico red sauce highlights the natural sweetness of ripe tomatoes and aromatic basil for a celebration of simplicity and pure taste, while the Arrabbiata red sauce balances tangy tomatoes and the heat of red chili peppers for a fiery kick.

Both variants are created without the use of preservatives and artificial ingredients.