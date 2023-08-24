Bar 55 bartender wins Flor De Caña cocktail competition

Bar 55’s Auie Benisano. Handout

MANILA -- Bar 55’s Auie Benisano bested 18 bartenders and mixologists to win Flor De Caña’s Sustainable Cocktail Competition.

Nicaraguan rum Flor De Caña has been available locally for some time and its new distributor Grand Cru hopes activities such as this can help make the brand more visible.

The sustainable cocktail competition is in line with the company’s use of sustainable practices as it is made from field to bottle in one location at the base of the San Cristobal volcano where Flor De Caña plants its own sugarcane and uses 100% renewable energy.

“Being fair trade certified, we look after three main aspects of fair trade: the environment, the community, and also the employees. For this, it goes beyond just the drink that you're actually using. But it's how you incorporate that into other aspects of your business to make sure that everything's coming together in harmony,” explained Rob Scott, Flor de Caña’s Asia Pacific brand ambassador.

Scott was joined by Jordy Navarra of Toyo Eatery, Arkadiusz Rybak of Good Vibes Only Consultancy, and Michael Hearn of Run Rabbit Run to judge the cocktails of the finalists.

The Flor De Caña 12-year-old used in the competition is not as as sweet as the type of rum that seems to be preferred by local drinkers where one can taste notes of oak and coffee. This was the base for Benisano’s winning drink, the Lalim, Lilim, a cocktail inspired by the old mango tree.

As the Philippine champion, Benisano will be invited to go on guest shifts around the region and compete in the regional semi-finals in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in November where he will have a chance to go to the grand finals in Nicaragua next year.