BPA Philippines general manager Erwin Razon (left) and Summit Media president Lisa Gokongwei-Cheng. Handout

MANILA -- Summit Media is strengthening its YouTube offerings to speed up its digital shift.

In a statement, the Gokongwei Group's publishing firm said it is working with the revenue accelerator Bent Pixels Asia (BPA) to further monetize its pre-roll ad inventory for the YouTube channels of its online magazines. The result of the partnership is an ad solution called Reserved Media.

BPA will also provide workshops and YouTube channel development programs to Summit Media, as well as troubleshooting support for technical issues.

"Summit Media is very excited to be a partner of Bent Pixels Asia to sell our YouTube inventory directly to advertisers. Both groups have always stood for innovation in a rapidly changing industry, and we look forward to helping our clients reach their goals together," said Summit Media president Lisa Gokongwei-Cheng.

BPA general manager Erwin Razon, for his part, said they will help "grow the network's reach on the platform to cater to larger audiences that will be valuable for brands to target with premium media buying opportunities."

Summit Media's YouTube channels include Esquire Philippines, Top Gear Philippines, Cosmo.ph, Pep.ph, Yummy, Preview, Spin.ph, and Spot.ph, among others.

On the other hand, BPA is part of Hepmil Media Group, a technology-driven media network that owns the comedy content platform PGAG.

Related video: