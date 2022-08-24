MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

CALTEX'S FUEL YOUR FORTUNE PROMO

Caltex, marketed by Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), announced the return of its Fuel Your Fortune raffle promo.

Until October 30, every P500 single receipt purchase of any Caltex Fuel with Techron, Delo, Havoline lubricants, and Techron Concentrate Plus entitles the customer to one raffle entry for a chance to win prizes.

Customers who fuel up and register from August 8 until September 11 will be included in the first raffle draw on September 15 for a chance to be one of the 100 motorists to win P5,000 worth of Caltex StarCash fuel card.

All entries from August 8 until October 30 will be selected in the raffle draw on November 8 to win P5,000 worth of Caltex StarCash, while three lucky motorists will each be given a brand new 2022 Toyota Fortuner.

Motorists fueling up at Caltex will also get an instant P50 fuel voucher upon submission of their first promo code which they can use at any participating Caltex station nationwide.

COOP NOW IN PICK.A.ROO

Handout

COOP has partnered with the lifestyle delivery app Pick.A.Roo to offer both freshness and convenience to consumers.

The one-stop grocery is known for offering fresh produce and goods, from kangkong and galunggong to Tuscan kale and Norwegian salmon, as well as its real-time stock updates.

The partnership also marks Pick.A.Roo's second anniversary.

KIEHL'S DERMATOLOGIST SOLUTIONS LINE

Handout

Kiehl's is offering Dermatologist Solutions, a line of targeted treatments which address, but are not limited to, complex skin concerns.

Each product under the collection is developed and clinically tested by dermatologists and scientific experts.

These include the Clearly Corrective Dark Spot Solution, which has Activated C, Buffered Salicylic Acid, and ProXylane; and Skin-Renewing Daily Micro-Dose Retinol Serum, with Kiehl's Micro-Dose technology that works hand in hand with peptides and ceramides to allow the skin to receive a precise, yet effective amount of retinol.

Kiehl's offers a free online and in-store consultation in all of their stores to ensure that users get the right products that meet their skincare needs.

RAZER'S BASILISK V3 PRO

Handout

Razer recently announced its most advanced gaming mouse yet, the Basilisk V3 Pro.

The new product has features such as 13-Zone Chroma Lighting with Full Underglow, HyperScroll Tilt Wheel, Razer Focus Pro 30K Optical Sensor, and Razer Optical Mouse Switches Gen-3, among others.

The Basilisk V3 Pro is available on Razer's website, Shopee, and Lazada pages, or through its authorized sellers. The Basilisk V3 Pro is priced at P9,790, with the Razer Mouse Dock Pro + Wireless Charging Puck Bundle at P4,490 and the Wireless Charging Puck at P1,350.

SM TAKES STEPS TO SAVE WATER, ELECTRICITY

Mall giant SM said it is taking steps to conserve water and electricity as it encouraged the public to also care for the environment.

Some of its environment-friendly initiatives include using rooftop solar decks, LED lighting systems, sensor-activated escalators, skylights, and green walls and windows.

SM said it is also the first mall in the country to install e-vehicle charging stations. The mall chain also has dedicated bike lanes, a trash to cash recycling market, and rainwater catchments.

UNIQLO TO OPEN MORE STORES IN PH

Handout

Japanese apparel retailer Uniqlo is welcoming the Fall/Winter season with new and improved stores across the Philippines, starting with SM Sta. Mesa in Quezon City on September 30.

In the remaining months of this year, Uniqlo will open stores in SM City Tanza, SM City Manila, Ayala Malls Manila Bay, SM City Baliwag and will reopen its branch in Robinsons Magnolia.

XIAOMI'S BACK-TO-SCHOOL SALE

Xiaomi is holding a back-to-school sale until September 30, with deals on gadgets and accessories.

Featured products include the RedmiBook 15 laptop, Redmi Watch 2 Lite, Mi Smart Band 6, Redmi Buds 3, and Redmi Buds 3 Pro.

These are available on Lazada, Shopee, Mi stores, and other physical outlets.