Pia Wurtzbach calls Jeremy Jauncey her 'safe space' on his birthday

MANILA – Pia Wurtzbach took to social media to share a carousel of some of her favorite funny videos with Jeremy Jauncey to mark her boyfriend’s birthday.

The former Miss Universe said she is not good with flowery words but Jauncey has been her source of happiness in the past few years that their relationship is filled with so many good memories, laughter and love.

“I honestly thought a love or relationship like this didn’t exist but he proved all my doubts & insecurities wrong,” she wrote.

Wurtzbach also said Jauncey is the most loving, supportive and hardworking person she knows.

“He’s goal oriented, always going after new achievements. He takes care of everyone around him. I feel so safe in the relationship, that I can be my true silly self (and that it’s okay for the world to see that) & I never ever doubted his loyalty & faithfulness, which is honestly the best feeling for a girl,” she said.

“AND even when work gets stressful for him, he never treats me differently. He still laughs at my stupid jokes,” she added.

Before actually greeting him a happy birthday, Wurtzbach said Jauncey is her “safe space and my happiness.”

“Happy birthday, my love,” she ended her post.

