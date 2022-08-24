Miniso to drop Japanese styling after backlash

A Miniso store in the Philippines. Photo from Miniso Philippines' Facebook page

Miniso recently apologized for styling itself as a Japanese-style brand.

The Chinese retailer has released a statement saying it has "taken the wrong path" with its brand positioning and marketing strategy, as reported by Reuters.

Miniso said it has started to remove Japanese elements from its stores and shopping bags.

It expects to complete the changes, which also covers signboards and interior decoration, by the end of March 2023.

The backlash among Chinese customers came earlier this month after a social media post by Miniso's Spanish branch described a toy wearing a traditional Chinese outfit as a Japanese geisha.

Related video: