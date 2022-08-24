LOOK: Herlene Budol channels Darna in birthday shoot

MANILA — Beauty queen Herlene Budol, also known as Hipon Girl, channeled Darna for her birthday photo shoot.

In an Instagram post, Budol said it was her dream to wear the Mars Ravelo character's costume for her special day.

"Ding ang korona! Natupad na din ang pangarap kong magsuot ng Darna costume sa aking kaarawan. At sa mga pumunta kagabi, na lugod kong kinatutuwa ang mga pasabog at supresa hatid ninyo sa akin," Budol said in the caption, as she thanked those who attended her birthday celebration despite the stormy weather.

Budol joined the pageant scene this year and was named Binibining Pilipinas 2022 first runner-up.

