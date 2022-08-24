LOOK: Heart Evangelista paints on Jinkee Pacquiao's bag

Heart Evangelista (left) and Jinkee Pacquiao. Photos from Instagram: @iamhearte, @jinkeepacquiao



Jinkee Pacquiao has once again tapped Heart Evangelista to paint on one of her designer bags.

On Instagram, the wife of boxing champ Manny Pacquiao shared a photo of her pink Hermes bag, which has Evangelista's painting of a woman's side profile.

"Thank you, dear," she said in the caption.

To which Evangelista replied: "I'm happy."

Evangelista has been painting on Pacquiao's designer bags as early as 2016.

The actress went on to make her mark as an artist, mounting exhibits and launching her own line of home items and collectible toys.

She has also collaborated with Moonlight Arts Collective, which is founded by Incubus frontman Brandon Boyd.

Related video: