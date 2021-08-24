Sine Halaga Film Festival to feature 12 films tackling Filipino values

MANILA – The National Commission for Culture and the Arts (NCCA) has partnered with the Negros Cultural Foundation for its new film festival dubbed Sine Halaga.

The online film festival will kick off on August 25 at 6 p.m. with an opening program to be streamed on Facebook followed by the world premiere of 12 films that highlight cultural values.

In a virtual press conference on Tuesday, Sine Halaga Film Festival director Elvert Bañares said the movies will stream online for free. “Ang ating Vimeo OnDemand ay para sa lahat, for Filipinos all over the world.”

Bañares explained that the film festival would tackle 19 Filipino values identified from a two-year research conducted by the NCCA.

“Ito ang tinanong nila sa mga Pilipino kung anong mahalaga. Hindi lang ito value na tinitignan natin from a moral point of view but also from a social point of view. Kasama dito 'yung kaligayahan, kalusugan at marami pang iba,” he said.

Aside from showcasing 12 movies which were chosen from at least 100 entries made by filmmakers nationwide, Sine Halaga also has an educational component because the films will be used for classroom education.

“It’s what makes Sine Halaga unique from other film fests — the films used as a tool to teach Filipino values.” Bañares said in a statement.

“We are organizing a series of webinars and preparing study guides to aid our teachers in discussing the films to their students. With the help of our teachers, we can articulate effectively the values that each film conveys,” he added.

The 12 movies that will participate in Sine Halaga are the following: