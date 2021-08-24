Screengrab from Instagram: @michaelcinco5

Michael Cinco on Monday released the teaser for his newest fashion film, which shows Pia Wurtzbach wearing his couture creations.

The former Miss Universe returns as Cinco's muse, this time for the Dubai-based Filipino designer's Fall-Winter 2021 collection.

"Soon," Cinco, who has dressed up the likes of Beyonce and Jennifer Lopez, said in an Instagram post.

While the teaser focused on Wurtzbach, the former beauty queen's boyfriend, Jeremy Jauncey, is also expected to appear in Cinco's fashion film.

This after the designer shared a behind-the-scenes clip of the entrepreneur looking dashing in a suit as he posed for the camera with his girlfriend.

Last March, Wurtzbach made history once more as the first Miss Universe titleholder to take part in Arab Fashion Week.

In December 2020, she was named Woman of the Year by the Dubai-based luxury magazine Xpedition.

