Miriam Quiambao shares challenges of breastfeeding

MANILA – Miriam Quiambao took to social media to share how hard it is to breastfeed, but said she would do it nonetheless for her newborn child.

On Instagram, Quiambao revealed she suffered from mastitis after her firstborn Elijah accidentally elbowed her breast while snuggling against her.

“By early evening, my breast was engorged, warm, sore and tender and by 9 pm I was starting to feel feverish. I texted my Ob/Gyne @dr.beckysingson of my plight and she suggested to take a paracetamol and quadruple my intake of advanced omega pills to help reduce inflammation,” she said.

What made it more painful was how she made her newborn suck on the affected breast to drain the blocked duct.

“Getting the baby to drain my breast was SUPER PAINFUL that I really winced in pain and teared up at some point but it had to be done,” she said.

Now that she is feeling better, Quiambao said she reminded herself that she had been through worse pain before spiritually, emotionally, mentally, financially and physically.

“By God’s grace, now, I feel much better,” she said. “Surely, even this, I can handle with God’s grace.”

She then encouraged her followers to never lose faith in any challenge they are probably facing right now.

“Know that God will never give you a challenge that you cannot handle. His grace is always sufficient and you can rely on Him to give you the strength you need at any given time.”

Quiambao gave birth to her second child Ezekiel Isaiah last July 12, at the age of 46.

The Miss Universe 1999 first runner-up first got pregnant in 2018 at the age of 43, after four years of trying to conceive.