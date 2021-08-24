Masungi Georeserve shortlisted for Lush Spring Prize

Masungi Georeserve. Photo by Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA -- The Philippines' Masungi Georeserve has been shortlisted for this year's Lush Spring Prize, which aims to recognize and support environmental and social regeneration efforts.

The popular eco-tourism spot in Rizal, known for its limestone formations, joins 53 other projects from around the world after being chosen from more than 400 applications.

Masungi is shortlisted under the Young Projects category, which features community groups, organizations, businesses, or networks that are one to five years old. At least three awards of up to 20,000 pounds (around P1.37 million) are up for grabs in the said category.

Other categories in this year's Lush Spring Prize include Intentional Projects, Established Projects, Influence Award, Ancient and Indigenous Wisdom Award, and Youth In Permaculture Prize.

The winners will be decided by a panel of judges during the events scheduled online from October 23 to 31, as a lead-up to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference or COP26.

The Lush Spring Prize is a joint venture between the cosmetics company Lush and Ethical Consumer, a non-profit multi-stakeholder cooperative in the United Kingdom.

Since launching in 2017, it has distributed more than 600,000 pounds (around P41.24 million) to different regenerative projects.

