LOOK: Liz Uy's second child gets baptized

MANILA -- Liz Uy shared photos from her second child's baptism over the weekend, after giving birth last March.

On Instagram, the celebrity stylist said Mati was baptized before the new lockdown was implemented in Metro Manila early this month.

Also seen in her photos were her husband Raymond Racaza and their eldest child Xavi.

"Pre-lockdown, with just us three, we welcomed Mati into the Christian world," she said.

It was in December last year when Uy revealed that Racaza is already her husband, two months after announcing their engagement.

Racaza was previously married to Geraldine Zamora, who tied the knot with a fellow doctor last February.

