Laos not sending representative to 70th Miss Universe

Photo from Facebook: @MissUniverseLao

MANILA -- Aside from Malaysia, another country will not have a representative in the 70th Miss Universe pageant.

In a statement released Tuesday, Miss Universe Laos said it has declined the invitation to join the international pageant set in Israel this December.

It cited the COVID-19 pandemic as its main reason, saying the global health crisis resulted in limitations in international flights and difficulties in securing visas.

Organizers added that they were not able to hold a the national Miss Universe Laos pageant because of the situation.

Last week, Miss Universe Malaysia said it will not be able to send a representative to the international stage, with organizers also citing the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

Miss Universe held its 69th edition in Florida last May 16 (May 17 in Manila), with the pageant won by Andrea Meza of Mexico.

The Philippines' representative, Rabiya Mateo, finished in the Top 21. Her successor will be crowned in the next Miss Universe Philippines pageant set on September 25.

