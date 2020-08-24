Yes or no? Vicki Belo answers common beauty questions on TikTok

MANILA -- Beauty doctor to the stars Vicki Belo is now on TikTok.

In a short clip, Belo managed to answer common beauty questions, answering "yes" or "no" through hand gestures and matching music.

In the short clip, she confirmed that Botox can help address excessive underarm sweat, moisturizer can be applied on the neck to prevent wrinkles, sunblock should be used even at home, and that AHA could be used to exfoliate and remove dead skin.

On the other hand, she said moisturizing is not needed in a humid country like the Philippines, chocolates could not cause acne, and tawas and calamansi could not whiten armpits.

"Busting the most common beauty myths I've heard. Which ones did you use to believe?" Belo said in an Instagram post as she led her 2.5 million followers to her TikTok page.

Aside from beauty tips, Belo also does what most TikTok users do -- upload dance clips.

The woman behind the Belo beauty empire has so far posted a video of her dancing to promote one of her products, and another number with her daughter, Scarlet Snow.