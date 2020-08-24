Route 196, which championed local artists for 15 years, is closing permanently

MANILA -- Route 196, one of Quezon City’s live music venues that championed bands and solo musicians performing original compositions, is closing after 15 years of operation, the bar management announced on its various social media accounts on Sunday night.

“Alas, we’re at the end of the road for Route 196,” the bar posted on Instagram on Sunday.

Since the lockdown started in mid-March this year, the live band scene and bar businesses have been struggling to stay afloat. For a few months, Route 196 has offered its best-selling appetizers and bar chow for delivery and take-out.

The goodbye message was also posted on its Facebook page. To help augment the income of the waiters and other members of the staff, Route 196 invite its followers to buy a “farewell T-shirt,” priced at P850.

“We may be walking towards a different direction for now, but we wanted to make sure you had something to always remind you of our crazy ride together, the things we learned, the noise we made, the rules we broke, and the friends we picked up along the way,” the message said.

“So here, take us with you in your next journey. And never forget that, for 15 years, all roads led to Route 196,” it added. Designed by Rob Cham, the T-shirt can be availed via manilatakeout.com.

Musicians who have been part of the Route 196 journey posted their tributes online.

The Itchyworms uploaded a video made by director Alco Guerrero, captioned: “Bahay namin ang Route 196. There are only good memories of this place. Thank you for 15 years,” with the hashtags #ThankYouRoute196 and #OPMLivesHere.”

Junji Lerma, lead guitarist of the inactive but legendary Radioactive Sago Project and Hijo, posted in his Facebook account: “Thank you for the all the great rocking memories Route 196! Route was the venue where HIJO played its first gig on April 16, 2011 and hosted countless Radioactive Sago Project shows as well. Here’s to you guys, Maraming salamat po!”

Ebe Dancel tweeted: “Only fond memories. Route196 thank you for giving musicians like myself shelter. You and I will see each other again. Just goodnight, never goodbye.”

Located along Katipunan Avenue near the Boni Serrano underpass, Route 196 is named after the street number.

In Metro Manila, Route 196 is one of the few bars that have encouraged and nurtured bands and solo performers, old and new, who create and perform their own materials. Among those still standing and struggling to survive are The 70s Bistro, Tago Jazz Café (both in Quezon City) and Saguijo in Makati City.