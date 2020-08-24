Jeremy Jauncey thankful for Pia Wurtzbach, family as he celebrates 36th birthday

US-based entrepreneur Jeremy Jauncey on Sunday took to social media to express his gratitude as he celebrated his 36th birthday.

Among those he thanked were his family and his girlfriend, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

"What a year it has been! Without a doubt some of the most exciting and challenging situations I've ever faced, things that have changed life forever but things that have helped me grow, gain perspective, and moved me forward," said the founder and CEO of the creative agency Beautiful Destinations.

"Every day I am grateful for my family," he added, as he tagged the accounts of Wurtzbach and his brother Tom, and mentioned his mother.

Jauncey also gave a shoutout to his friends, his Beautiful Destinations team, his business partners, and "all the people I've spent time with this year."

"There have been ups and downs but as I was taught when I was very young, it's entirely up to you how you react to a situation. And with a very positive mindset and a good work ethic, you can get through anything," he said.

"Looking forward to an even bigger and better year ahead," he ended.

Jauncey recently flew to London to be with Wurtzbach as she visited her sister's family.

Aside from their passion for travel, the two also have a shared advocacy as ambassadors of World Wide Fund for Nature.