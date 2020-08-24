HK comfort food spot TuanTuan announces closure of Power Plant branch

Crispy Barbecue Pork Snow Buns at TuanTuan Chinese Bresserie. Facebook.com/tuantuanmanila

MANILA -- TuanTuan Chinese Brasserie, a restaurant chain known for serving Hong Kong comfort food, announced on Monday that it is closing one of its branches.

In a Facebook post, TuanTuan said it has made "an extremely hard and sad decision" to close its restaurant at Power Plant Mall in Makati.

It did not give further details, but TuanTuan's Power Plant branch now joins the growing list of restaurants that have ceased operations amid the uncertainty caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

"We want to thank our hardworking staff who have worked tirelessly with us and its success would be nothing without each and everyone of them," it said.

"Thank you to all our loyal customers for your unending support. You are the reason why we do what we do every day," it added.

As of August 22, TuanTuan is accepting orders for dine-in, pickup, and delivery at its branches at SM Megamall in Mandaluyong, SM Aura in Taguig, Promenade Greenhills in San Juan, UP Town Center in Quezon City, and Ayala Malls Manila Bay in Parañaque.

Among the restaurant chain's best-selling items are Crispy Barbecue Pork Snow Buns, US Premium Beef Rib and Tendon Curry, Malay Laksa Noodle Soup, and Hong Kong-style Black and White Coffee.