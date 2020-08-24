'For exercise only': Rizal Park partially reopens amid pandemic

A cyclist stand behind the Kilometer Zero marker at the Luneta Park in Manila on May 25, 2020. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- Rizal Park or Luneta has reopened to the public, but only for exercise.

The National Parks Development Committee (NPDC) said Luneta's central section is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily starting Monday, August 24.

Guests are required to check-in with a QR code and fill out a health form before entering the park.

NPDC stressed in a Facebook post that Luneta is open "for exercise only," and not for leisure.

"For everyone's safety, we are implementing new health protocols," it said.

Read the post below to see how you can apply for an entry request, which is valid for one day, at Rizal Park: