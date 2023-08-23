MANILA -- Here are some of the latest news and updates from the tech world.

BIGO LIVE HOLDS MID-YEAR GALA

Global livestreaming platform Bigo Live recently held the Bigo Live Philippines Mid-Year Gala at Revel at The Palace.

The event saw the convergence of over 100 Bigo Live broadcasters, hosts, users, agencies and partners.

It also recognized the best of Bigo Live Philippines' community across 12 award categories.

Among them are Mary-Erika Gervacio who clinched the Gala Livehouse Star award, The Daniels Agency winning Top Agency award, and itsyourboyChing emerging on top for the Incredible Star award.

EDTECH COMPANY ANTHOLOGY'S AI-POWERED TOOLS

EdTech company Anthology is navigating modern education with tools and solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

With tools like Occupation Insight, Anthology Milestone, and Anthology Student, students can now align their courses with desired careers and track their progress. This ensures that learners acquire the skills necessary for the job market and explore alternate career paths.

Its Intelligent Experiences (iX) aims to connect data across different learning systems and deliver personalized and actionable insights to students and educators.

Anthology supports more than 150 million users in 80 countries. More details are available on its website.

INFINIX REOPENS CONCEPT STORE

Infinix is bringing gamers closer to their favorite Mobile Legends: Bang Bang (MLBB) heroes and browse the brand’s wide range of smartphones with the re-opening of its concept store at SM North EDSA Annex.

The opening ceremony unveiled an MLBB-themed store dedicated to avid players of the game. It features life-size standees of popular MLBB heroes that customers could take photos with, as well as gaming clips, and more fun activities for customers and mall goers.

This was created in collaboration with MLBB as Infinix is the official sponsor of this year’s Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League.

MOCASA, BEEP TEAM UP FOR PAYMENT SOLUTIONS

Virtual credit wallet Mocasa and automated fare collection service provider AF Payments Inc. (AFPI), recently announced their partnership aimed at improving the everyday travel experience of Filipino commuters.

Through the collaboration, users can now reload their Beep cards using the Mocasa app.

In addition, Mocasa and AFPI will develop loyalty programs that reward frequent Mocasa-Beep users with exclusive perks and incentives.

ROLA.AI MARKS PHYSICAL DEBUT IN PH

Crypto community platform ROLA.ai recently marked its physical debut in the Philippines.

ROLA.ai harmonizes with the Web 3.0 landscape by bringing together a social media platform, gaming interface, Metaverse features, NFTs, and an advanced AI algorithm, providing an all-encompassing experience for users with varying levels of crypto knowledge.

Its signature feature, Predict2Earn, rewards users with $ROLA tokens for accurately predicting crypto market trends.

More details are available on ROLA.ai's website and Twitter page.

UPDATES ON DETECTIVE PIKACHU RETURNS

The Pokémon Company has released updates about the Nintendo Switch software titled Detective Pikachu Returns.

The retail version of the game is now available for pre-order, with a new promotional video also available online.

In Detective Pikachu Returns, players are welcomed to Ryme City, where humans and Pokémon live side by side. The city’s famous detective duo, Tim and Pikachu, have taken on all sorts of cases while still searching for Tim’s missing father, Harry.

When a jewel theft occurs, the case sets the duo down a path toward the answers to their burning questions.

More details are available on The Pokémon Company's website.