Solaire's Yakumi celebrates sake at special pairing dinner

Here are the sakes to be served at Solaire's 'The Art of Sake' six-course sake-pairing dinner. Jeeves de Veyra

MANILA -- Solaire Resort Entertainment City’s premiere Japanese restaurant Yakumi celebrates the "art of sake" with extensive additions to its sake selections and a one-night-only sake pairing dinner.

Yakumi has been one of the resort’s cornerstone restaurants since it opened 10 years ago with guests coming back for chef Norimasa Kosaka’s take on Japanese food and an indulgent Sunday all-you-can-eat brunch with dedicated tempura and sukiyaki stations alongside fresh sushi and sashimi from seafood flown in weekly from Japan.

Daneil Blais, Solaire’s director of beverage, observed that more Yakumi’s guests have been asking for sake to pair with the food. Sake, more specifically Nihonshu or Japanese rice wine, has more subtle flavors that can hide quite an alcoholic buzz and pairs well with the more delicate flavors of Japanese cuisine.

Solaire’s director of beverage Daniel Blais and Yakumi chef Norimasa Kosaka. Jeeves de Veyra

Blais is particularly proud of expanding their sake catalog from 35 to 65 bottles each with their unique notes, flavors, and character with an in-house sake sommelier, Rossen Ingco Jr., on hand to recommend and talk about the bottles.

“Many times you go to restaurants or hotels, and they don't even have 65 wines on the list. In Yakumi, 65 is the number only for sake,” beamed Blais.

Such is their reverence for sake that Blais and his team have commissioned Kagamiyama, a renowned small family brewery, to produce 600 bottles of a commemorative Junmai Daiginjo 65 for Solaire’s 10th anniversary.

The Solaire 10th anniversary Junmai Daiginjo 65. Jeeves de Veyra

Blais explained that the higher the number on the sake denotes how much of the rice was polished off. For a Junmai Daiginjo 65, only 35% of the rice is left meaning it took more time to produce the wine. The resulting sake is pleasantly clean without any harsh notes.

“The Art of Sake” dinner highlights pairings showing off how sake can be paired with Kosaka’s varied takes on Japanese food.

Here's what you cane expect:

Chef Kosaka starts off with sake-steamed king crab topped with an onsen egg yolk and sturgeon caviar. The Solaire 10th anniversary Kagamiyama Junmai Daiginjo 65 goes really well with a pair of Australian rock lobster tartare and striped jack sushi, and tuna ceviche and toro sushi with sansho pepper. Neither one overshadows the other – with the clean sweet notes of the sake complementing the delicate flavors of the fish and the sushi. Dig into the chawanmushi to get to the scallops and mackerel. This one is paired with another Junmai Daiginjo from Kagamiyama. – With this course, the sake veers towards the more robust to match the richer courses. The more full bodied Nito Junmai Yamadanshiki 65 stands toe-to-toe with the rich seabass-like Patagonian toothfish teppanyaki with beurre blanc. The Hakkaisan Junmai Daiginjo has more robust, slightly heavier notes, perhaps because its barrels were aged under 10 feet of snow for three years. Paired with Chef Kosaka’s filling Beef Robatayaki with chargrilled prime beef tenderloin, soy mirin glace, miso hollandaise, and mushroom, the piece the steak and sip of the sake make for a nice bite. Finally, dessert is a matcha roll cake with azuki and plum wine sorbet paired with Choya Umeshu Classic.

“The Art of Sake” six-course sake-pairing dinner will be held on August 24 at Yakumi of Solaire Resort Entertainment City. It is priced at P6,888+ per person.