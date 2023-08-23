Historian Oscar Evangelista passes away

Historian and UP Diliman Professor Oscar Llorente Evangelista. Photo from UPDIO Archives/upd.edu.ph

MANILA - Historian and University of the Philippines (UP) Diliman professor Oscar Llorente Evangelista has passed away on August 20.

He was 88 years old.

According to the tribute by UP Diliman, Evangelista first became a clerk at the Office of the Registrar and the University Student Council in 1953.

He also served as a professor at the UP Department of History, teaching West Asian History, among other history courses.

Evangelista also served as Dean of Students from 1978 to 1983, and Vice Chancellor for Student Affairs from July 1985 to February 1986.

He was also Vice Chancellor for Community Affairs from January 1990 to March 1992, and from November 1996 to October 1999.

Evangelista retired in 2000 with a rank of Professor 12. In 2008, he compiled his writings and published them as "Icons and Institutions: Essays on the History of the University of the Philippines, 1952-2000".

In 2019, Evangelista and his wife Susan renovated a room inside the Palma Hall, which is now known as the Oscar and Susan Evangelista Reading Room.