Herlene Budol recalls humble beginnings on her birthday

MANILA – Beauty queen-actress Herlene Budol marked her birthday in style as she reminisced her humble beginnings.

Budol shared some of her all-glam snaps while wearing her Miss Philippines Tourism 2023 crown in front of an old house to celebrate her birthday.

“Ang sarap balik-balikan ang buhay kung saan ka nagsimula. I am beyond grateful for those people who help me to grow and to become who I am today,” she wrote in the caption.

Budol wore an intricate white gown designed by Leo Almodal.

Earlier this month, the actress changed her mind after tearfully saying goodbye to pageantry last month.

In an interview, Budol answered "maybe" when asked if she is still considering the idea of joining another pageant.

"Sali pa ba ako o hindi? Oo ata... maybe? Puwede po maybe?" she said.

Budol went on to clarify her previous statement about "signing off," saying she is still waiting for her chance to represent the country as a Miss Philippines Tourism 2023 titleholder.

Organizers have mentioned that her new crown has "no contractual obligation" with any pageant, amid rumors that she will be the Philippines' next delegate in Miss Tourism World.

RELATED VIDEO