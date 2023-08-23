Bandai Namco announces Tekken 8 launch date

Courtesy: Bandai Namco

Tekken 8, the upcoming sequel to the Tekken franchise, will be released on January 26, 2024, its game developers confirmed.

Tekken 8 producer Katsuhiro Harada announced this during their Gamescom 2023 panel.

Get ready, warriors.



The next King of the Iron Fist tournament will start on January 26, 2024 👊

And there's so much more to catch in the #TEKKEN8 Gamescom trailer 🥊 pic.twitter.com/2FK4044hN4 — TEKKEN (@TEKKEN) August 22, 2023

Tekken 8 will have a single player mode and an arcade mode, where players can customize avatars to their liking. There will also be 32 "unique fighters."

The game will be released for the PlayStation 5, Windows, and Xbox Series X/S. Bandai Namco will also launch a Premium Collectors' Edition exclusive to its own online store, which includes a figurine of Jin Kazama and some pre-order content.

Tekken 8 is priced at $69.99 (around P3,900) on the PlayStation store.

The Philippines had two Southeast Asian Games medalists in 2019, when esports was introduced as a medal sport.