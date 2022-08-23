MANILA -- Here are some of the latest travel-related announcements and promos.

CEBU PACIFIC'S DAVAO SEAT SALE

Cebu Pacific is supporting the first face-to-face Kadayawan Festival since the pandemic, contributing as gold sponsor to the event.

To stimulate travel to the region, the airline has an ongoing seat sale exclusive for the Davao region that will run until August 26. Flights to Davao can be booked starting at P88 one-way base fare, for travels until January 31, 2023.

GOMO'S SINGAPORE GRAND PRIX RAFFLE

Fully digital telco GOMO is holding a raffle in partnership with TapGO, where lucky users will get the chance to win an all-expenses-paid trip to the Singapore Grand Prix in October.

Those who use the app's 'Mo Creds can get three raffle entries and a TapGO 3-day Premium Plus Access when they swap 10GB of data. There is no limit to the number of raffle tickets one can earn.

Winners will be announced via the GOMO app and their social pages on August 28.

NLEX DRIVE AND DINE

A toll service facility called Drive and Dine promises to offer a wide selection of stores and restaurants along the North Luzon Expressway (NLEX).

Visitors can expect to find the Philippines' biggest Nike Factory Store, as well as branches of Levi's, Giordano, Casio, and A+ Premium Tech Depot, among others.

Dining options include Banapple, Hap Chan, Café France, Brother's Burger, JT’s Manukan, Yellow Cab, Tokyo Tokyo, Kenny Rogers, Chowking, Dunkin Donut, Cinnabon, Macao Imperial Tea, ChaChaGo, Turks, Empanada Nation, Famous Belgian Waffle, McDonald’s, KFC, and Starbucks.

More food concepts such as Subway, Tealive, Fiorgelato, Chimney Cake, and Bloom & Baker are set to open this year.

Drive and Dine is located in between the Valenzuela and Meycauayan exits along Southbound NLEX. Most establishments are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily, with select stores open 24 hours.

PLAZA PREMIUM LOUNGE OPENS IN CLARK

Independent airport lounge network Plaza Premium Lounge recently opened at the Clark International Airport (CRK).

Located at the international pre-boarding area at the third level of CRK, the 126-seater lounge has amenities to help them relax before a flight or update with correspondences.

It offers a range of food and beverage with vegetarian options, complimentary wine and beer, comfortable lounge seating, VIP rooms with international television channels, and workstations with high-speed internet access.

For those who need quick freshening up, shower rooms are available, with shower amenities provided. It also has comfort rooms that can be accessed by wheelchairs, and a nursing room for those travelling with their babies.

Guests who will avail of a Plaza Premium lounge access until September 30 will enjoy a 20% discount as part of its opening promo. Guests will only pay P2,000 for 2-hour lounge access, P650 for shower with amenities, and P800 for smoking room access. Prices are inclusive of VAT.

SEPTEMBER ONLINE SALE

The Hotel Sales and Marketing Association of the Philippines (HSMA) is set to hold its annual tradition, the September Online Sale (SOS).

The online travel mart will showcase an array of hospitality packages which include room stays, weekend getaways, and spa experiences, and recreational offers such as packaged group tours and food and beverage deals.

The fair will also offer discounts on restaurants, meetings and conferences packages, and banquet occasions, such as weddings, debuts, and engagement parties, among others.

Travelers can browse the SOS website from September 1 to 30 to check out deals from 78 resorts and hotels. All vouchers bought during the sale will have no expiry date.