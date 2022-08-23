Popular street food resto, Dollar Hits opens in Woodside New York! Isaw, Adidas, Walkman, betamax, you name it, they have it:) ⁦@iwanttfc⁩ ⁦@TFCNewsNow⁩ ⁦@ABSCBNNews⁩ pic.twitter.com/rhEWpjbOo9 — DON TAGALA (@dontagala) August 20, 2022

NEW YORK -- When it comes to an authentic Filipino street food experience in the United States, Dollar Hits of Los Angeles -- which was recently featured in the Netflix series "Street Food: USA" -- comes to mind.

Beginning this week, New Yorkers, too, can enjoy this West Coast street food sensation in Woodside, Queens.

Owners Elvira Chan and her sisters, Nelita Deguia and Josephine Estoesta, opened their third Dollar Hits restaurant to a big New York welcome over the weekend.

"Oh my God, I am so happy to come to New York. My dream, my American dream," Chan said.

The Kapampangan siblings dedicate their restaurant to Boy Franco, a brother they lost to COVID-19.

"Buwisit na pandemic 'yan, kaya nawala ang kuya ko. I love you! Continue guiding us, continue guiding Dollar Hits!" said Deguia.

Dollar Hits offers 33 kinds of skewered yumminess, so there's something for everyone to pick and grill on their own. Opening day customers include Philippine consul general Elmer Cato.

Filipino residents say they need not go far for their street food fix as Dollar Hits is perfectly located in Little Manila.

"Very, very convenient... I've been here in this neighborhood for 20 years, so I'm very happy!" said Little Manila resident Marlyn Manzano.

When Dollar Hits first opened in 2013, each skewer costs just $1. In New York, the owners had to raise their price to $1.50 to cope with inflation and high gas prices.

"Sa gasolina talaga ang naging problema kaya tumaas masyado. Pero affordable pa ho 'yun, mura pa rin ho 'yun," Chan said.

The three sisters believe that the success of Dollar Hits can be attributed to two big factors -- the sumptuous flavors of their skewers combined with its affordability.

