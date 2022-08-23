MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news related to health and wellness.

CANADA'S HEALTHY MIND SOLUTIONS NOW IN PH

Canadian wellness company Healthy Mind Solutions (HMS) is now in the Philippines, with the aim of providing companies with mental health solutions and services.

HMS is introducing MindWorRx, a web-based online mental health platform for companies looking to assist their employees overcome anxiety and depression.

The self-guided behavior therapy platform has over 150,000 users

globally using the cognitive behavior therapy approach. It includes a web-based Anxiety and Depression Assessment Test, online Mental Recovery and Resiliency Courses, and a Community Support Forum monitored by licensed therapists.

ELIXIR PLACENTA LAUNCHED IN PH



GFoxx International recently launched Elixir Placenta, which promises to combine the benefits of stem cell therapy, DNA therapy, and anti inflammatory therapy in one soft gel capsule.

It is made from New Zealand deer placenta, which is said to be closely similar to the human placenta. The product is said to help in the treatment of certain chronic diseases, and can also serve as an anti-aging supplement.

Elixir Placenta also contains Angelica Sinesis, a popular Chinese herb for estrogen, and other hormones. It also has grape seed extract, olive extract, D-Ribose, squalene oil, fermented red ginseng, rice bran oil, sea buckthorn oil, yeast extract, Rhodiola Rosea, and black currant seed oil.

Elixir Placenta is exclusively distributed by Gfoxx International, with more details on its website and social media pages.

KONSULTAMD-WATSONS PARTNERSHIP

Telemedicine service platform KonsultaMD and health and beauty store chain Watsons Philippines have partnered to make health care more accessible to Filipinos nationwide.

Free 24/7 unlimited doctor consultations can be availed at KonsultaMD for a minimum purchase of P500 at Watsons.

Free delivery for at least P1,000 worth of purchase via the Watsons website or app is also available for KonsultaMD members.



Aside from primary medical advice, KonsultaMD members can receive general health information and interpretation of laboratory results and diagnostic examinations.

They can also have access to medical documents such as e-prescriptions, e-laboratory requests, and e-medical certificates at the doctor's discretion.

The KonsultaMD app is available on Google Play, AppStore, and AppGallery.

MWELL'S ONLINE MEDICAL MISSION

MWell by Metro Pacific Investments Corp. is launching an online medical mission called National mWellness Day, which will run from August 27 to 28.

Accessible on the mWell PH app, it aims to bring together volunteer doctors and health practitioners to provide free online consultation to Filipinos from all parts of the country.

On top of the free consultation, the first 100 patients will receive vitamin vouchers from MedExpress and Watsons, with free shipping. They will also be given free laboratory exams including x-ray and complete blood count, and emergency outpatient coverage valid for one year.

National mWellness Day is supported by insurance companies PhilCare and Generali, pharmacy partners MedExpress and Watsons, mental health experts from Mind Nation, and doctors from Makati Medical Center Foundation and Makati Medical Center Wellness Center.

MWell is the health technology platform developed by Metro Pacific Health Tech Corp. that offers telemedicine, health and wellness programs, and e-commerce, among others, in an integrated, tech-based healthcare digital ecosystem.

NATIONAL MENTAL HEALTH SUMMIT

Mind You and the Department of Health (DOH) have partnered to hold this year's National Mental Health Summit, which aims to improve the state of mental health infrastructure in the country.

Set to take place in October, it will have a central theme of "Hope." The event is accepting sponsors via email at events@mindyou.com.ph.

PEDIASURE PLUS 10+ LAUNCHED IN PH

Abbott recently announced the launch of PediaSure Plus 10+, the company's first product developed specifically for children aged 10-15 years.

PediaSure Plus 10+ contains protein and 37 vitamins and minerals for growth and immune support, including emerging growth nutrients arginine and natural vitamin K2 to support longer and stronger bones.

It is now available nationwide in chocolate and vanilla flavor at most major retailers and online stores.

SMILE TRAIN'S CEBU CENTER CELEBRATES 1ST YEAR

Smile Train recently celebrated the first anniversary of its Comprehensive Cleft Care (CCC) center in Cebu.



Through its partnership with Allegiant Regional Care (ARC) Hospitals and Mabuhay Deseret Foundation, the first CCC in Cebu has treated over 120 patients, with more than a hundred patients receiving cleft surgery.

Speech therapy sessions were also provided. Patients coming from as far as Bohol, Leyte, Samar, and Negros Oriental benefit from the center's services, which also include nutrition counseling and orthodontic treatment.