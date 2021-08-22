MANILA - "Win or lose on the ring, you are forever the champion in our hearts."

This was what Jinkee Pacquiao told her husband, boxing superstar Manny Pacquiao, after his fight with Yordenis Ugas of Cuba.

Jinkee took to Instagram to express her support and love for the fighting senator.

Posting photos of her and Manny after his fight, Jinkee wrote a heartfelt message for her husband.

"Words cannot express how proud I am of the man you are. I'm proud to be your wife. You mean the world to me and all our children. We love you so much. We your family have seen how much you have toiled, sacrificed and given of yourself blood sweat and tears since the beginning when you dreamed of becoming world champion. You never think of yourself and not afraid to risk your life on the ring time and time again because you love to make the people happy," she wrote.

Photo from Jinkee Pacquiao's Instagram account.

Jinkee also assured Manny that he will always be the champion in the eyes of those who love and support him.

"Over the years we have become even more proud to be by your side as you inspire us to be kind giving and helpful to all. More than your record feats in Boxing It is your love for God, dedication to the Word, and desire to share Jesus to every person you meet that makes us admire you more," she wrote.

"Win or lose on the ring you are forever the champion of our hearts. To all our kababayans all over the world thank you for loving Manny. He loves you more than you know," she added.

The 42-year-old boxing legend lost via unanimous decision while trying to recapture the super WBA welterweight crown from Ugas on Sunday (Manila time).

Pacquiao was fighting for the first time since July 2019, when he defeated American Keith Thurman to become the oldest welterweight champion in history. It may have also been Pacquiao's last fight, though he didn't make a definite announcement as to his boxing future when asked.

