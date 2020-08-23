QC eats: Old Baguio Café offers all the good vibes of City of Pines

Old Baguio Cafe. Kara Santos Old Baguio Cafe. Kara Santos Old Baguio Cafe. Kara Santos Old Baguio Cafe. Kara Santos Vizco's Strawberry Shortcakes for sale at Old Baguio Cafe. Kara Santos Green Tea Matcha and Mint Mocha Coffee at Old Baguio Cafe. Kara Santos Ube Cake at Old Baguio Cafe. Kara Santos Carrot cake at Old Baguio Cafe. Kara Santos Old Baguio Cafe. Kara Santos Good Shepherd products. Kara Santos Old Baguio Cafe coffee and Dulce Chocolates. Kara Santos Wood products. Kara Santos

MANILA -- Missing Baguio City? What with lockdown restrictions, it may be a while before we can freely travel to the City of Pines.

Thankfully, Old Baguio Café on the corner of Kalayaan Avenue and V. Luna in Quezon City offers a taste of Baguio right in the metro. The recently opened café brings all the good vibes and food specialties from the Cordillera region to address your cravings.

For those who need a quick respite and change of scenery from quarantine life, the café’s interiors provide a simple refuge. Sit back and read a book with a cup of coffee or relax by the brick fireplace while enjoying the aroma of fresh coffee. Vintage photographs of Baguio City are displayed all over the walls, adding to the nostalgia.

The café sells an assortment of whole cakes and slices from Baguio’s homegrown Vizco’s, including the famed Strawberry Shortcake, Ube Cake, Carrot Cake, bread in assorted flavors (Raisin/Cheese/Carrot/Banana), cream puffs and more. Pair your pastries and cakes with freshly brewed single origin, premium arabica coffee sourced from Atok, Benguet.

OBC offers upgraded versions of Baguio favorites, including variants of Strawberry Taho (chilled, warmed or whipped) and Strawberry Yogurt Coffee. Their special Strawberry Champorado promises to transport diners to simpler and happier times.

They also sell other Baguio staples like coffee beans, Mountain Maid’s Blueberry Jam, Mango Jam, Strawberry Jam, Peanut Brittle, Dulce Chocolates (Benguet’s first bean-to-bar chocolate), wooden dishes and mugs, Cordillera woven items and fresh Baguio strawberries.

The café which originated in Baguio City with two branches in Kisad and Irisan, opened branches in SM Sucat Paranaque and Forum Robinsons Mandaluyong late last year.

Based on their Instagram account, the branch in V. Luna was originally set to open in March 2020. Unfortunately, the pandemic lockdown and quarantine restrictions forced them to focus on takeout/pick-up and delivery the past months.

With Quezon City back under general community quarantine (GCQ), Old Baguio Café has resumed dine-in with safety measures in place.

Temperature checks are taken at the main building to get in. Guests are advised to wear facemasks, ensure physical distancing and avoid crowding. Tables have been set-up in a way to ensure social distancing, with some shelves providing natural barriers and cozy nooks for different diners.

Those who can’t dine in just yet, the café also still offers pick up, take out and delivery. Based on the number of delivery riders picking up orders, the café is already proving popular especially for whole cakes. Because who doesn’t want a taste of Baguio to remember the better days?

Old Baguio Café is located on the second floor of Kalayaan Centerpointe Bldg., Kalayaan Avenue corner V. Luna St. Brgy. Malaya, Quezon City. For inquiries, follow their Instagram account.