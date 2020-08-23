Pia Wurtzbach shares sweet travel photos with Jeremy Jauncey on his birthday

MANILA – Pia Wurtzbach took to Instagram to greet her boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey a happy birthday.

To mark the occasion, the former Miss Universe thought of making a special collage of some of their adventures together.

“It took me all morning to make this post haha,” she said as she compiled photos of their different dates in various countries.

The pictures Wurtzbach shared showed her and Jauncey in New York, Hong Kong, Singapore, London and many more.

“Thank you so much, my love. For all the amazing memories together, for all the things you taught me and continue to teach me, and all the love and support,” she wrote in the caption.

Calling Jauncey an “amazing man,” Wurtzbach said he deserves “all the love and blessings in the world.”

“I hope you continue to inspire so many more people. HAPPY BIRTHDAY,” she said.

Wurtzbach then asked her followers if they could also greet Jauncey a happy birthday so he would feel how it is to be loved by Filipinos.

Currently, the two are spending time together in London after not seeing each other for five months because of the travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The US-based entrepreneur flew to London in July to be with Wurtzbach as she visited her sister's family.

Wurtzbach and Jauncey officially confirmed their relationship last June by appearing on the cover of Tatler Philippines.