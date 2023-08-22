Why ending friendships hurt more for Heart Evangelista

Screengrab from Heart Evangelista's YouTube channel

MANILA – For actress and socialite Heart Evangelista, ending a friendship is more painful than breaking up with a lover.

Evangelista got candid about breakups and betrayals in her recent “adulting” vlog with her husband Senator Chiz Escudero.

“I feel like friendship breakups hurt more. Masasaktan ako sa mga ganon. Kahit sa past ko, I always been very clingy to my friends because I don’t really have a lot of friends. I’ve always been an outsider in school. I’ve always been misunderstood, I guess,” she explained.

According to the fashion icon, she would even tell her friends that she cannot live without them – which she later realized was a mistake.

“For me it’s painful because for me I never treat my friends as friends. I treat them as family. When you treat them as family, they know the good and the bad. Because, you’re confident that they saw your heart first,” she continued.

“I can’t rant about my husband about him, right? I rant to my friends about my husband. For me, it’s painful. It’s like I wrote all my thoughts in a diary and they stole it. For me, friendships are hard.”

While she did not mention any particular incident, Evangelista recently made headlines after she had a falling out with her stylists Justin Soriano and Jeck Aguilar. The two have denied the accusations of netizens that it was about money.

Evangelista declined to answer a question about betrayal in friendship.

“I don’t even have an answer to that. I’m still in the process of it all,” she said, which gained a big laugh from Escudero.

The actress shared that she never believed about outgrowing people as she has always wanted to be “with the same people.”

“I’ve always believed that everybody can be together forever. But, it is what it is… For communication is important. It’s the same with marriage. Sometimes, you do outgrow each other. Sometimes you want other things. But what will keep you together is you have to be open and talk to each other. It’s the same with friendship,” she said.

Last year, there had been rumors that she and Escudero had broken up after the actress’ September pronouncement of being “in search of happiness,” as well as her move to drop Escudero’s surname from her social media pages.

The two, however, ended those rumors when they welcomed the New Year together with his kids. One of the photos even showed Evangelista and a beaming Escudero holding hands.

