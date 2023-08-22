Shopping shorts: Landers in Nuvali, Wilcon deals, and more

MANILA -- Check out some of the latest news in the local retail scene.

These are not endorsed by ABS-CBN News.

EASTWEST APP, PLATINUM CARD

EastWest recently unveiled two products that aim to complement one's discerning lifestyle.

The EastWest Visa Platinum Card is an elite lifestyle card which offers cashbacks and rewards for domestic and international shopping, dining, travel, and utility transactions.

On the other hand, the EastWest Pay App allows EastWest Visa cardholders to transact contactless at merchant point-of-sale (POS) terminals using their NFC-capable Android smartphone.

HELLO GLOW'S BUY 1, GET 1 PROMO

Hello Glow joins the #LoveLokal celebration with a buy one, get one promo on all of its items this August.

The promo, which applies to products that have the same price or less, is available in all Watsons (same price or lower) and SM Beauty Department Stores (same price only) nationwide; and online (Shopee, Lazada, Tiktok

Shop). Promo is automatic with second item reflecting as free upon check out.

More details are available on Hello Glow's social media pages, as well as on the Ever Bilena website.

GOODEST PARTNERS WITH PAWPLIFE

Cat food brand Goodest has launched a new campaign in partnership with Pawplife, an online community for pet parenting.

With the help of Pawplife, Goodest promises to support several cat welfare organizations in the country by donating cat food to maintain their shelters and cat populations. Among these are the Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS), CARA Welfare Philippines, and Pawssion Project.

Aside from welfare groups, Goodest and Pawplife are also set to collaborate with local cat communities and shelters nationwide such as Adopt.PH, Cats Around Town PH, Cats of Legaspi Village in Makati, Bark Mission, Cats of UPLB, and Doc Gab.

LANDERS OPENS IN NUVALI

Handout

Landers Superstore has opened in Nuvali in Sta. Rosa, Laguna, its 10th branch in the country.

Members can look forward to an elevated shopping experience with its expansive retail area and Instagrammable interiors, among others.

They will also have access to food options from Landers Central and Doppio, low-priced medicines from Capital Care Pharmacy, fuel discounts from Landers-Caltex, free haircut and blow-dry from Federal Barbers, and exclusive deals on Solane tanks and refills which can be purchased online a the Landers app or website.

Landers Nuvali is located at Nuvali Blvd cor. Evoliving Center Drive, Sto. Domingo, Sta. Rosa City, Laguna. More details are available at Landers' social media pages.

LEVI'S PERFORMANCE COOL COLLECTION

Handout

Levi's has unveiled its Performance Cool collection, which features lightweight and breathable fabrics that are ideal for everyday wear.

The collection offers a wide range of denim pieces, including jeans, denim skirts, denim vests, work shirts, and T-shirts.

These are now available at Levi's stores nationwide as well as on the brand's website.

MAYA'S AUGUST PROMOS

Maya is offering a range of exclusive deals to users this August.

Among these are a 15% discount on Clark Safari tickets, 10% off on Miniso's plastic water bottles and steel cups, 15% off prescription lenses at Sarabia Optical, P5,000 off teeth whitening at MetroDental, and a gift worth P500 or P500 gift certificate for a minimum spend of P5,000 at AllHome.

More details are available on Maya's social media pages.

MERRELL OPENS NEW CONCEPT STORE

Merrell has opened a new concept store at the ground floor of Gateway Mall in Quezon City.

The new store features the brand’s signature footwear, including the Moab line and the fan-favorite clog the Hydro Moc.

Also available are trail runners, after-sport shoes, and sandals. More details are available on Merrell's website.

ONITSUKA TIGER OPENS CONCEPT STORE IN TOKYO

Handout

Onitsuka Tiger recently opened a concept store in Ginza, Tokyo, and is the first to exclusively focus on the brand's yellow collection.

The concept store features the new logo and a design resembling a yellow box.

Onitsuka Tiger's yellow collection was first presented at Milan Fashion Week in February, and has a new logo with bold lettering in its signature colors of "Tiger Yellow" and black.

STARBUCKS' NEW MERCH, COFFEE

Handout

Starbucks has released new merchandise featuring the shades of emerald green and mint.

Each item is adorned with a coffee branch, staying true to being a Starbucks essential.

Other products in Starbucks' Summer 2023 lineup include coffee in Voyage Blend, Rwanda Hingakawa, and Sun Dried Papua New Guinea Ulya.

More details are available on Starbucks' social media pages.

TINGI LPG IN SELECT SARI-SARI STORES

Local startup Packworks, which offers a business-to-business (B2B) open platform for sari-sari stores, is partnering with clean-fuel provider Pascal Resources Energy Inc. (PREI) to supply refillable LPG canisters to selected micro-retail outlets in the Philippines.

PREI is offering its Gaz Lite product, a 330-gram refillable canister of LPG, which they dub the world’s first of its kind, producing clean, smoke-and-sulfur-free burning fuel. Compared to solid fuel, Gaz Lite saves each household up to 60 hours of cooking time per month and reduces their fuel expenses by 33%.

A wide dealer network of megastore partners of Packworks, located in areas like Cebu, Batangas, Quezon, and other parts of Visayas, will serve as the distribution and refilling hubs for Gaz Lite for the initial rollout. The canister is priced at P145 each, inclusive of deposit, or P65 for every refill. Each canister can last up to five days.

More details are available on the social media pages of Packworks and Gaz Lite.

WILCON'S GREAT INSTALLMENT DEALS

Wilcon Depot is offering The Great Installment Deals at 0% until September 15 with partner banks BPI and Citi.

Under the promotion, customers can spread out their payments over a specified period of time at 0% interest.

Wilcon has also launched its 88-Wilcon Hotline at 88-945266. More details are available at the brand's website and social media pages.

YOBOO'S BABY SKINCARE SET

Japanese-based brand Yoboo is offering a set of skincare products for babies using natural plant extracts and biomimetic essence.

The Baby Skincare Sets from ages 0-6 include the Baby Soothing Wash and Shampoo (400ml), Baby Refreshing Moisturizer (70g), and OlivOat Baby Cream (40g).

It is priced at P1,199 on Shopee and Lazada. More details are available on Yoboo's website and Facebook page.