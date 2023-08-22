40 years in PH: Orphanage yet to find a permanent home

Adoptive families, scholars, donors, and partners attended Concordia Children’s Services (CCS) 40th anniversary celebration at the Richmonde Hotel, Eastwood last August 19, 2023. Jauhn Etienne Villaruel, ABS-CBN News

MANILA -- For nearly 20 years, Mary Jean Benavides has been in charge of watching over the children at Concordia Children’s Services as its full-time nurse.

"Itong mga bata, parang sila na ang tunay kong anak. Kasi I'm single. Sila na 'yung mga anak ko," she told ABS-CBN News over the weekend.

Back in the day, Benavides said Concordia could house around 30 children, including infants, before they are matched with their "forever family."

While at Corcordia, abandoned children are made to feel "spoiled," even as the orphanage struggles with its upkeep.

"Lahat kasi ng bata namin, ang pag-care namin sa kanila is like sa bahay lang. They are spoiled also. Pinaparamdam namin 'yung 100 percent love and care na hindi nila nakuha sa kanilang biological family... Hindi man sila suwerte sa kanilang biological family, sa amin, they are all lucky," Benavides said.

Most of Concordia's children were adopted by foreigners or Filipinos abroad.

"Lahat naman ng na-adopt sa Concordia, maganda na ang buhay nila... Nagsipagbalikan na ang iba," she said.

Currently, the orphanage is accommodating 24 children aged 2 to 9. Three of them are already in the process of being adopted.

According to Benavides, letting children under their care go could get emotional, but they always remind themselves of their organization's mission.

"Siyempre lumaki sila sa amin for how many years tapos mahihiwalay kami sa kanila. Pero masaya kami sa kasi magkakaroon na sila ng forever family."

HISTORY

Concordia Children’s Services has been operating in the Philippines since 1983, when it was founded by Dr. Walt Winters, a missionary.

Last August 19, the orphanage celebrated its 40th anniversary, with Winters speaking virtually on its history.

"Back in 1983 when I was a missionary in the Philippines, I saw many children on the street… And that really is the reason for starting Concordia Children Services (CCS). The love for the children and hoping that they’d have a better future. That's the reason why I actually borrowed $20,000 personally in order to start CCS with the hope that somehow, the donors will get behind us," Winters recalled.

Forty years later, Winters said he is proud at how CCS managed to survive all the challenges it faced, while keeping its core mission.

"The focus must always be: how can we best help the children, the orphans. And as long as we have that particular [belief], we have survived, we have thrived," he said.

'THANKFUL'

Ronalyn Abuacan, 29, narrated how Concordia financed her studies from high school, until she graduated from college with an accountancy degree.

"Concordia had supported my studies from high school until I graduated from college. They have provided me things my family can't even afford. Their compassion and generosity have helped me climbed the ladders while carrying so much baggage," said Abuacan.

Now working as senior treasury manager, Abuacan said her family is in a "much better place now."

"I have been blessed and privileged to be part of Concordia. I am where I am now because of them and the people behind them," she said.

During the event, Sen. Grace Poe, a foundling adopted by movie stars Fernando Poe, Jr. and Susan Roces, also thanked the people behind Concordia for their "hard work and selflessness."

"Congrats to Concordia’s 40th year of love, faith in mankind, and of course, all that you do for children. Mabuhay po kayo," Poe said.

WHAT'S NEXT

Winters, in his message, said he wants to see Concordia accommodate more children in the next few years.

He also envisions additional locations for the orphanage, and a permanent home somewhere in Metro Manila.

During its 40-year run, Concordia has moved its facility three times -- from Las Piñas to Pasig and to Sta. Mesa.

"The dream is really to have our own home, and to stop moving our own household for the kids," said CCS vice chair Jojo Fuliga.

The CCS invites donors to visit its website and Facebook page for more details.