Hotel Jen to close permanently in September

Windows by the Bay at the 19th floor of Hotel Jen. Handout/File

MANILA -- A hotel along Roxas Boulevard in Pasay City is set to close permanently next month.

Jen Manila by Shangri-La, also known as Hotel Jen, will cease operations on September 1, according to a statement released on Monday.

"New Riviera Hotel Development Corporation, the owner of the hotel building located on 3001 Roxas Blvd, Pasay, has decided to close Jen Manila by Shangri-La permanently as part of their redevelopment plans for the property," the statement read.

"We would like to thank all our guests, partners, colleagues for their unwavering support over the past 27 years, particularly during the challenging pandemic years," it added.

The property in Pasay operated under the name Traders Hotel before it was rebranded as Hotel Jen in 1995.

Hotel Jen will honor guest reservations made until August 31, and assured that "every effort is being made to support all affected colleagues through this transition."

With the closure, four Shangri-La properties remain in the Philippines: Edsa Shangri-La, Shangri-La at the Fort, Shangri-La Boracay, and Shangri-La Mactan.

Makati Shangri-La announced its "temporary" closure in 2021 as the hotel industry continue to reel from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related video: