Another city in Ontario recently held its first Fiesta Extravaganza event.

Community leaders in Hamilton were excited with the big celebration which put a spotlight on Filipino culture and their contributions to the city. Hamilton, which is home to more than 100 waterfalls, is also home to about 10,000 Filipinos.

"I love Toronto but not everything has to happen in Toronto. There are many other very caring, sharing communities across the country that have very many Filipino people living in them. I think it’s about the 10,000 mark here in Hamilton. That’s a significant number of people that are making our community better," Hamilton Mayor Fred Eisenberger noted.

Event organizer Mariewin de Guzman Lorenzo said the summer festival was overwhelming for her.

"We have an Independence Day, but we have not had a Filipino festival in Hamilton and this is my dream, to put at least a legacy for the Filipino, to get a festival of our own," Lorenzo said.

Meanwhile, Hamilton Filipino Community Centre CEO Boanerjes Villabroza shared how he has seen the growth of the community in the city.

"The first Filipino that arrived in Hamilton dated back to the end of October 1961. Those pioneers that came first to Hamilton and there were 12 of them... they were all nurses and females. The very first organization said, 'hey let’s get together.' That was back in 1974," Villabroza noted. "I’ve seen the growth of the community. At that time we were only few, we didn’t really have the crowd. But this one is different, I’m excited about this one."

Hamilton is not only the site of the very first Tim Horton’s store but also the Hamilton Healthcare Sciences which is the most comprehensive healthcare system in Ontario. Many Filipinos serve at the hospital like Tessie Abugan who's now a retired nurse and has been recognized for her private career college that has graduated thousands of Personal Support Workers or PSWs since 1999.

"It was a dream for me to be able to help people provide good service for the community, and it grew. I really didn’t even dream that it was going to be big. All you have to do is go to healthcare facilities and most staff that you see are Filipinos," Abugan, founder of Central Health Institute Incorporated, said.

One of the distinguished guests is Lieutenant Colonel Joseph Nonato, possibly the first Filipino Canadian who made it to the Unit Command at the Canadian Armed Forces. He shared his personal advocacy for Filipino representation in the Forces.

Nonato said, "if we’re part of the fabric of Canadian society then there should be that representation within the Canadian Armed Forces as well, and so when I was Unit Commander there at the World Regiment of Canada, I tried to do my little bit by introducing Filipino martial arts. My soldiers were practicing Kali de Leon... and it was kind of nice to see. There’s an openness to the Filipino culture."

The community was ecstatic by the event turnout and live performance by Asia’s Nightingale Lani Misalucha, courtesy of iWantTFC.

"This is my first time and I was able to see a lot of our kababayans and thank you. I hope there’s gonna be more of this," Misalucha said.

Canada Fiesta Extravaganza has connected the Filipino communities across Ontario and will be making its final stop in Montreal, Quebec by the end of August.