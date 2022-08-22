Fil-Am creatives find home in San Francisco's 'Balay Kreative'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

In the heart of San Francisco's Filipino cultural district SOMA Pilipinas is an 8,000 square foot space called Balay Kreative.

It is currently a pop-up artist studio but it will eventually be turned into a multi-purpose event space which will house food and retail services.

"This space was originally suppose to be Republika which is still going to happen. It’s just going to take a little bit more time. So instead of it being empty, we had the inspiration to make this an artist workshop space," Balay Kreative executive director Desi Danganan said.

Eight Fil-Am artists from the San Francisco Bay Area call Balay Kreative home. Event planners, creatives, and entrepreneurs all use it as a place to cultivate, plan, and grow their businesses through grants and a working space.

Among the resident artists is Vivian Capulong, a user experience designer and illustrator who has paintings on display that showcase her family and culture.

"It’s a reflection of a nostalgia of my upbringing. So a lot of it has to do with my childhood, my culture, being surrounded by friends and family and influences that really shaped my life into what it is today," Capulong shared. "Being in this incubator of amazing artists and entrepreneurs and multiple creatives have broaden my horizons and made me see a lot of different perspectives."

"We just get it. We vibe off each other. We have similar experiences, similar backgrounds but also I have people to bother if I need help, too. We all have different crafts but we overlap in which we support each other in various ways," another resident artist Chichai Mateo said. Mateo is also an educator and founder of community-first clothing brand Empire in the Air.

Balay Kreative likewise features a streaming hub which has been used for chef demos and DJ sets. Organizers assert that the space is integral in building up and strengthening the Filipino foothold In San Francisco.