MANILA -- Bea Gomez has received a new car from one of the sponsors of the Miss Universe Philippines Organization.

The beauty queen, who finished in the Top 5 of the 70th Miss Universe in Israel, now has an MG ZS Alpha in Meteorite Black.

The turnover event was held by MG Philippines over the weekend. In an Instagram post, Gomez revealed that she named her new car after her favorite Marvel character.

"'One batch, two batch, penny and dime,'" she said.

"I decided to name it Castle, from my favorite Marvel character Frank Castle a.k.a. The Punisher," she added. "I can't wait for Castle to take me to extraordinary adventures."

Gomez earlier said she plans to continue studying after her Miss Universe Philippines reign.

The Cebuana beauty queen also wants to build a career in hosting, as well as continue her community work.

Related video: