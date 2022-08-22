Angelica Panganiban shows baby's nursery

Screengrab from YouTube

MANILA -- Angelica Panganiban could not hide her excitement as she showed her baby's nursery to her fans.

The actress and her boyfriend, Gregg Homan, are expecting a baby girl.

In her latest vlog, Panganiban showed how they set up the nursery, which included a custom-made crib from Cebu.

"Galing kasi ng Cebu 'yung crib so pinagawa namin, pinabarko namin hanggang sa makarating na siya rito," she said.

Aside from a crib, they also ordered a dresser with a built-in changing table and a swivel chair.

A wallpaper with sea creatures also adds a fun touch to the nursery.

"Kilig na kilig ako," Panganiban said as they set up their baby's own space.

Panganiban and Homan have been together for over two years, having marked their second anniversary last July.

The actress first revealed her pregnancy in March.

