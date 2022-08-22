4 Amorsolo paintings donated to National Museum

MANILA -- Four paintings by Fernando Amorsolo, the Philippines' first National Artist, have been donated to the National Museum.

These were given by the Judge Guillermo B. Guevara Foundation last Friday, August 18.

The four paintings, which were first lent to the museum in 2020, include "Portrait of Judge Guilermo B. Guevara" (1950, oil on canvas), "Bataan"(1942, oil on canvas), "Assassination of Governor Bustamante" (1965, oil on canvas), and "Wakas ni Magallanes" (1963, oil on canvas).

In a Facebook post, the National Museum invited the public to check out the newly acquired masterpieces, as well as other artworks they have on display.

Check out the donated Amorsolo paintings below:

Related video: