John Green talks about his first-ever nonfiction work 'The Anthropocene Reviewed'

John Green shares words of wisdom on writing, fatherhood, and mental health

MANILA -- Bestselling author John Green recently talked about his latest book “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” writing amid a pandemic, fatherhood, mental health among other things in Fully Booked Chats.

Speaking from his basement in Indianapolis, the event was part of Green’s first virtual book tour, which he admitted was easier than having do physical tours.

“It’s the first time I’ve been at home in the months after a book came out ever, and there’s a lot I like about it (virtual book tour). I love being able to talk to readers in the Philippines or readers around the world, which is much harder to do than when you’re having to get on airplanes and everything. But, I do miss being with people in real life, especially when related to writing and books. In general, I miss the real world,” he said.

Well loved for his works of fiction, such as "The Fault in Our Stars," "Looking for Alaska," and "Turtles All the Way Down," Green took on a detour in “The Anthropocene Reviewed,” which was adapted and expanded from his popular and groundbreaking podcast of the same name.

This thought-provoking and timely collection of essays reflect on our current geologic age in which us humans have profoundly impacted the planet. In the book, his first-ever nonfiction work, Green reviewed seemingly random facets of human life from the QWERTY keyboard to the penguins of Madagascar.

Green said it’s the first time he has written about himself in a formal way, as opposed to when he was writing fiction when he was thinking more about the readers.

“It’s much more reflective of the way I look at the world and the way I feel than anything that I’ve written before,” he shared.

He thought it scary to write and share about his feelings, but the writing journey has also been wonderful.

When asked how different it was to write for a podcast which is meant to be listened to, versus something that would be consumed as a visual text, Green responded by saying that he initially did not think it would be so different. However, in the process of writing the book, he realized that he needed to change a lot of things.

“I felt like in my writing I try to capture the cadences of speech or at least some of them, but what I realized in the course of writing this is that actually when you’re writing, you’re never really capturing the cadence of speech, because you’re writing to be read and that means people turning these scratches on a page into ideas inside their heads and that’s very different from listening to something. But, I think they both have tremendous value and for me they’re both beautiful ways of exploring the world and ingesting art,” he said.

Saab Magalona, who hosted the chat, pointed out that she could still hear his cadence when reading the book, to which Green agreed: “That’s one of the big tricks to writing and that’s something I’ve really spent the last 20 years, since I was a kid really, trying to figure out how to do that in writing, how to have a voice to it, a kind of consistent energy.”

He said that writing novels is different in the sense that the voice he’s trying to find is not his. “So this was a very different and weird and kind of lovely experience for me because really for the first time, I was trying to find my voice and I was trying to figure out what do I sound like or what do I want to sound like in telling these stories,” he said.

On writing nostalgically yet objectively

Green shared that writing about the past fascinates him, that’s why he wanted to write about it and that’s what he did in “The Anthropocene Reviewed.”

He said that when we look back on the past, we often do so nostalgically and we have the tendency to romanticize events, but we have to likewise be as objective as we can be.

“The whole history of our species is complicated. If we don’t make room for both things to be true – that humans are both a wonderful, astonishing contribution to life on earth, you know we make art, we sing songs, we care for each other. We are incredible and we are terrible. Both of these things have to be true. We are capable of awfulness. A horrible, horrible awfulness to each other and we have to let both those things be true,” Green shared.

On the shift to nonfiction

Green is best known for his young adult novels; with this, Magalona asked how Green thought of his shift to nonfiction.

“I would like to write fiction again someday, but I felt like, when I was finishing my last novel 'Turtles All the Way Down,' I knew that something was changing for me. It felt much more like a goodbye to a certain kind of writing. It was unexpected for me, but that was how it felt.”

He said that the book ended with a time jump and that he realized as he was writing that part, that he, too, was jumping ahead in time. “I was also jumping to a different kind of writing.”

He admitted that he did not know what he wanted to do after writing that book, and felt that he was in a sort of midlife crisis.

“I only ever had one dream. I only ever had one dream job. I just kind of realized that it wasn’t as fulfilling for me as it had been for a variety of reasons. So I had to find a new way to try to write and that was nonfiction,” he said.

On mental illnesses and writing amid a pandemic

Green admitted that ever since he was a child he has always had mental health challenges from obsessive compulsive disorder (OCD) to episodes of depression and periods of severe anxiety.

He shared that he wanted to openly write about these experiences given how mental illnesses have been a big part of his life.

“It doesn’t define me. It’s not the main thing that I am. I do have a full life. There are periods when I’m not well, like there are for a lot of people, but I still have a really full and wonderful life. I think that’s one of the reasons I wanted to tell those stories is because I think that’s many people’s truths and it can be true for the vast majority of us. Mental illness is treatable and in most cases it doesn’t have to be a life defining experience,” he said.

Green shared that the COVID-19 pandemic has been tough on him, especially with his OCD, but he said, “I could get through this. I could survive this and go on to the next thing.”

On fatherhood

“Being a parent has changed my work so much. I don’t think I could have written 'The Fault in Our Stars' if I hadn't been a father because it changed the way I understand love,” Green said when asked about how fatherhood has affected his writing.

“When Henry was born, I knew immediately in a way that I never understood before that love is stronger than death in at least one way, which is, after I die, I’ll still be Henry’s dad. As long as either of us is here, that love is here. When I look at my book, I see the ways that being a dad has changed my world dramatically, and in writing 'Turtles All the Way Down,' I was thinking a lot about my daughter and the challenges and opportunities that she has.”

Green shared that his children have influenced him and his works in profound ways because he learned so much from being a father.

“I think that’s true for most parents. I learn so much from them about paying attention, about being in the moment, about loving and being loved, about vulnerability,” he said.

He thought that it’s hard for people to show vulnerability because we don’t want to feel too much too directly, but his kids taught him that there’s nothing wrong in being vulnerable.

“You want to protect yourself. You don’t want to crack open in front of people, and one of the things I’ve had to learn about life is that I have to be vulnerable if I want to be loved in the ways that I want. My kids have taught me all that,” he said.

Green emphasized that vulnerability shouldn’t only be about pain and sadness, rather, “you have to make yourself vulnerable and that means making yourself vulnerable to joy, which a lot of people don’t want to do because it seems cringey or embarrassing, but it also means making yourself vulnerable to pain, making yourself vulnerable to other people’s suffering and finding a way to acknowledge and let out your own fears and worries. That’s really hard.”

A message for his fans

He described “The Anthropocene Review” as a “very different book” mainly because he wanted to write something that was very different. But despite being a different kind of writing with a different format, he said it still had the same heart in it. “I’m interested in emotion and finding ways to break down the irony and cynicism.”

He acknowledged that we all need some irony as it’s a way of protecting ourselves, but we also need to lay it down and just “reckon honestly with beauty, with pain, with love. I try to do that in my novels and I also want to do that in 'The Anthropocene Reviewed.'”

To his readers, he reminded them that, “Your story matters and your way of looking at the world matters and it’s particular to you. Sharing that contributes, even if you don’t share it very widely or even if you don’t share it with anyone at all, I still think it contributes to the overall body of seven billion human beings together trying to figure out what it means to be human. I think that’s a lovely and important exercise.”

“We need to understand that we are just one species sharing this one and only planet. My hope is that we will take some of those lessons away. We will understand our interconnectedness with a little more clarity. And understand the opportunities of that interconnectedness and also the challenges.”