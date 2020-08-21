LOOK: HMR Trading Haus makes foray into online shopping

MANILA - A popular go-to place for imported and local goods has expanded its offerings online as most shoppers are confined to their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With HMR Trading Haus' new online store, bargain hunters can shop for household, commercial and industrial merchandise at their fingertips.

"The long wait is over! We've made shopping with us even more convenient! Now you can shop 24/7 wherever you are!" the company wrote on Facebook.

Shoppers can also avail of daily deals on a wide range of appliances, furniture, sporting goods and gadgets imported from the US, UK, Australia and Asia.

HMR Trading Haus has also partnered with Lalamove for same-day delivery of products in Metro Manila.